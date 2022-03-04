Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE ALEX opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

