Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.50. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 8,128 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 453,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $10,646,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

