Allen Hugli Purchases 8,500 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PTVE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
