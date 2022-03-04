Allen Hugli Purchases 8,500 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTVE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

