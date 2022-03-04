AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 53.0% in February

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,157 shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $75,020.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,097 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

ACV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,678. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

