Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ALLY stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
