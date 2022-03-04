Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.