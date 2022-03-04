Almaden Minerals (AAU) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Almaden Minerals (NYSE: AAU – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Almaden Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.34 million -10.32 Almaden Minerals Competitors $7.59 billion $1.23 billion -7.79

Almaden Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Almaden Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 716 2418 2799 120 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Almaden Minerals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -5.30% -4.97% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,076.29% 3.41% -1.43%

Summary

Almaden Minerals rivals beat Almaden Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.