Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) to announce $8.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.29 million to $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,485. The stock has a market cap of $223.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

