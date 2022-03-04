Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley cut their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.03.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

