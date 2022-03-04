Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of ASPS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

