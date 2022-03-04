Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.71

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 344824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.