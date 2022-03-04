Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total value of $726,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,007 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

