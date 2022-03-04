Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Chairman Sells $2,330,067.45 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

