Ameresco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

NYSE AMRC opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ameresco by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.