Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of AMRC opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

