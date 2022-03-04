American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $38.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

