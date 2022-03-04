American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $21.45. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 57,387 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,151,000 after buying an additional 426,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

