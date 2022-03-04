American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 67.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $321.49 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

