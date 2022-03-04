American International Group Inc. Purchases 807 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Garmin by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $112.05 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.