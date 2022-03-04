American International Group Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

RSG stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.03 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

