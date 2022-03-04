American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

APEI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

