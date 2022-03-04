American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Sells $26,894.44 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $26,894.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.78 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

