American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.03.

AMWL opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $918.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.55. American Well has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,590 shares of company stock worth $3,156,465 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $6,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $7,593,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

