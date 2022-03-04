AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $101.84 and a 52 week high of $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.