Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 372,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 244,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 141,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 775.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.