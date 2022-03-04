Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Amplitude alerts:

AMPL traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,231. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 65,228 shares valued at $3,378,868.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $1,728,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.