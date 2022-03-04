Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 1,016,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 65,228 shares valued at $3,378,868.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

