Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.23 million. Identiv posted sales of $22.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $159.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 189,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Identiv by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 170,421 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,995. Identiv has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $343.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

