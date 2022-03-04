Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.54. 6,793,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

