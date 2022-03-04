Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will report ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.35). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

