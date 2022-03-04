Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) to post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Polaris reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Polaris by 2,075.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $5,615,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $118.72. 15,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.71. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

