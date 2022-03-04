Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Announce $5.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $7.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $27.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.50 to $28.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $32.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

WHR traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,555. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $183.75 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.