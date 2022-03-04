Analysts Expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.96. Workday reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE WDAY traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $240.21. 2,640,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,055. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.