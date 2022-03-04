Analysts Issue Forecasts for Conformis, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Conformis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CFMS opened at $0.67 on Friday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 784,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conformis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Conformis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 233,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 54.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

