Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Therapeutics Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $174.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,527,616 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

