Analysts Offer Predictions for American Well Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Well in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Well’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $918.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $160,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,465. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

