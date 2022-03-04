Analysts Set Expectations for Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of LEGN opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.