Analysts Set Expectations for Progyny, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progyny in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Progyny by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,406 shares of company stock valued at $19,355,714. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

