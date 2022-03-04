Analyzing Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) & The Competition

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silver Bull Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources Competitors 716 2418 2798 120 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A -$2.25 million -4.13 Silver Bull Resources Competitors $7.59 billion $1.23 billion -7.73

Silver Bull Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.51% -33.70% Silver Bull Resources Competitors -1,076.29% 3.41% -1.43%

Volatility and Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silver Bull Resources competitors beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

