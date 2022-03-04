Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Anaplan updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PLAN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Anaplan by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

