Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE:AND traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.35. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$34.53 and a 1 year high of C$55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

