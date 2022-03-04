Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Head to Head Comparison

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anghami and Urban One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Urban One $376.34 million 0.62 -$8.11 million $1.13 4.02

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Urban One.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Urban One 13.72% 26.74% 4.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anghami and Urban One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Urban One beats Anghami on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Urban One (Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

