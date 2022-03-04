Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.09

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 48988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

