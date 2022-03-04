Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

ANGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 38,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,593. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $58.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 27,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 32,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $107,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,927 shares of company stock valued at $109,625 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter worth $2,423,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

