Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.81

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.81 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 105.50 ($1.42). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 96,952 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.81. The company has a market cap of £125.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

