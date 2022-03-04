Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.81

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.81 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 105.50 ($1.42). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 96,952 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.81. The company has a market cap of £125.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.