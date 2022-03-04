Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 2,646,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

