AO World (LON:AO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $143.15

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.15 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 92.75 ($1.24). AO World shares last traded at GBX 94.55 ($1.27), with a volume of 950,853 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AO World from GBX 170 ($2.28) to GBX 125 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £435.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.45.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

