Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.36

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.09) per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of APAX opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £943.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.03. Apax Global Alpha has a twelve month low of GBX 174.20 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.50 ($3.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.35.
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (Get Rating)
