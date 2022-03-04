Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Tops $1.70 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $558,920.47 and approximately $15,122.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00190821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00335883 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00053909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

