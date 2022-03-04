Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 72070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

APLE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,015 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

