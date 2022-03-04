Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,715,391. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.